King Arthur weighs-in at 76,2kg ahead of Krasniqi clash

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Former IBF and WBO boxing champion of the world Arthur Abraham, 37, will fight Robin Krasniqi, 29, today on April 22 in Erfurt, Germany, King Arthur’s spokesperson Siran Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS.

Yesterday the weigh-in was held in Erfurt, where Abraham weighed in at 76,2kg and Krasniqi at 75,6kg.

Armenia’s Public TV will air the bout live at 00:30 Yerevan time.