Armenian community to hold protest outside Turkish Consulate in Jerusalem

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide commemorative events in Jerusalem will begin on April 23.

Armenian National Committee Jerusalem office’s chairman Hakob Sevan told ARMENPRESS the events will kick off with a torchlight procession in the evening of April 23.

“A torchlight procession will be held from Jerusalem’s St. Hakobyants Monastery to the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church. Afterwards the participants will move towards the Armenian Genocide memorial, where a candlelight event will be held”, he said.

A mass will be served in the St. Hakobyants Monastery in the morning of April 24 for the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Afterwards several figures are scheduled to deliver speeches at the memorial.

“After the commemorative events we plan to hold a protest outside the Turkish Consulate in East Jerusalem. The main message is recognition and reparation”, he said.

A commemorative evening will be held in the evening of April 24.