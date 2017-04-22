Azerbaijani forces fire anti-tank grenade launcher in Artsakh ceasefire breach

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. On April 21 and overnight April 22 Azerbaijani forces made over 50 ceasefire violations in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, firing more than 520 shots at Artsakhi positions.

The defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS in addition to firing various caliber small arms, Azerbaijan used an anti-tank grenade launcher, firing 5 projectiles.

The Defense Army forces took countermeasures when needed and undertook relevant actions for the reliable protection of combat positions.