Henrikh Mkhitaryan expresses solidarity with families of victims of tragic event in Nigeria

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia national team and “Manchester United” club Henrikh Mkhitaryan has expressed solidarity with the families of those who fell victim to a tragic event in Nigeria while watching Europa League’s Manchester United-Anderlecht match. “Armenpress” reports Mkhitaryan made the following post on his Facebook page.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic news from Nigeria. Praying for the eternal repose of our fans and wishing strength to all those affected by the tragedy”.

30 people were killed by an electric shock in Nigeria’s Calabar city while watching Manchester United-Anderlecht match.