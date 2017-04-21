President of Artsakh visits Martuni region

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Martuni region on April 21.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, in the regional center of Martuni the President got acquainted with the course of constructing and renovating the interurban roads. Bako Sahakyan highlighted the necessity of maintaining the high quality of the carried out activities and gave corresponding instructions to the heads of appropriate structures.

On the same day President Sahakyan visited the Chartar town and met with teaching staff of secondary school N5.

Issues related to secondary education and problems the school faces were discussed during the meeting.

The Head of the State stressed the importance of such meetings, noting that the educational and school-building processes in the regions had always been and would remain in the spotlight of the authorities.