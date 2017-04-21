Pyunik Foundation plants fir tree in Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Pyunik Human Resource Development Foundation planted a fir tree at the “Memorial Park” in Tsitsernakaberd on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, reports Armenpress.

The event was attended by Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan, Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan, Culture Minister Armen Amiryan, acting Director of Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, Director of Komitas Museum-Institute Nikolay Kostandyan and others.

A memorial board with a note “From Co-Chairmen of ‘Pyunik’ charity foundation Levon Sargsyan and Gabriel Chenberjyan to the memory of the victims of Mets Yeghern” was placed next to the fir tree.

“Of course, on the occasion of April 24, we had an honor to plant a tree on behalf of the Foundation since it carried out huge works on the reconstruction of the Genocide Museum. We wished to have a tree next to famous people”, Gabriel Chenberjyan said.

The Foundation’s representatives also paid tribute at the Eternal Flame in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.