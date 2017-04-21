Turks interested in exhibition opened at Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute: Hayk Demoyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute almost every day hosts Turkish visitors, Director of the Institute Hayk Demoyan said at a press conference on April 21, reports Armenpress.

“This no longer surprises us, we will just state that the exhibition opened at the Museum with its quality creates an interest among Turks. I highly appreciate this since the Turkish audience is one of the targets of our work”, Hayk Demoyan said.

He informed that this year is full of events and interesting since the 50th anniversary of the construction of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex is celebrated.

“This year we will present the chronology, historical photos from the construction process, how people took part in the construction works through a modest exhibition”, Hayk Demoyan said, adding that already two years have passed since the new renovation and there are already positive reactions over the exhibitions.

Demoyan identified the opening of a permanent exhibition on the Armenian Genocide in Riga among the major events of the year. He informed that the number of visitors to the expo comprised 15.000 in the period from May, 2016 to December.

“This is the second permanent exhibition which was created by the assistance of our partners, as well as the Armenian community of Latvia. The large number of visitors is very impressing, majority of them are Europeans. Another important event was the temporary exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence” Demoyan said.

Talking about the Genocide, he said last year the recognition of the Genocide by the German Bundestag was very important.

“It was not just a recognition. Not only the ‘genocide’ term was mentioned, but also there was a reference to facing with the history, Germany’s involvement. We, of course, don’t publicize our contributions in any event, developments related to the Genocide, I would just say that you will find our contribution in the course of time. ‘The Promise’ movie will be available soon. Here we as well have our modest contribution in terms of providing advice over materials”, he said.