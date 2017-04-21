Soldier dies in one of Armenia’s military units
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Contract soldier Narek Z. Hakobyan (born in 1986) died on April 21 in one of the military units of Armenia’s Armed forces, Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenpress.
He didn’t provide any details, adding that the cause of the death is being clarified.
