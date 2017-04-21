Golden Apricot to present Armenian films in Ankara

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Popularization of Armenian films is one of the initial missions of Golden Apricot film festival.

For 14 years Golden Apricot has organized scientific conferences on Armenian cinema and representative programs of Armenian modern films in more than 20 countries.

April is a symbolic month: In 2015, on the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Golden Apricot held screenings of thematic films and lectures in 17 cities of 14 countries, including in Istanbul.

Golden Apricot’s press service told ARMENPRESS the Golden Apricot Yerevan Inernational Film Festival will present a program of Armenian short films and animation movies in April 2017 during the Ankara international film festival.

The Ankara international film festival will be held April 21-30 this year.

He program is comprised from 11 films and includes Naira Muradyan’s “Mark and Marcos”, Edgar Baghdasaryan’s “Simon’s Path”, Diana Kardumyan’s “Dialogues”, Gagik Madoyan’s “Path”, Levon Minasyan’s “The Piano”, Alexander Baghdasaryan’s “Path”, Harutyun Shatyan’s “Loading my life”, Vahram Mkhitaryan’s “Step brother”, Hrant Vardanyan’s “White Sheep’s Dream”, Alen Manukyan’s “Ressurection” and Hamlet Vardanyan’s “Good bye, Volga”.

The Armenian film projects will be presented in Ankara April 28-29.

The delegation presenting the film projects include directors Naira Muradyan, Diana Kardumyan and film critic Raffi Movsisyan, project coordinator of Golden Apricot, who is also a member of the jury for short films in Ankara’s international film festival.