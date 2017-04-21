Defense minister comments on Yuri Khachaturov’s appointment as CSTO boss

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. As much as Yuri Khachaturov’s appointment as CSTO Secretary General is a solution of an issue, it can equally be an aggravation of the issue, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan told reporters on April 21, commenting on the appointment of Armenia’s representative Yuri Khachaturov to the post of Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization – CSTO.

“I think, having an Armenian citizen as Secretary General is as much of a solution, but at the same time it might be an aggravation of the issue. Because Russian citizen Nikolai Bordzyuzha’s statement had a different weight than any statement of an Armenian citizen Secretary General. It is understandable that for many the perception will be like – well, he is an Armenian citizen, what should she have said?”, the minister said.

The minister added that Yuri Khachaturov isn’t at that post as an Armenian citizen – he is an international official and has his rules and limitations.

“There are also rules on making statements on stances, prior to issuing a stance he agrees it with other member states”, Sargsyan said.

Yuri Khachaturov will take office as CSTO Secretary General starting May 2, 2017.