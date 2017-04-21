Court denies releasing ex military commander Samvel Babayan from remand

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeals denied releasing Samvel Babayan, who was remanded in custody.

The former Artsakh military commander will remain remanded.

His attorney Avetis Kalashyan told reporters they will appeal this decision after studying the written court decision.

Kalashyan said if the Court of Cassation also denies their appeal, they will apply to the European Court of Human Rights.

Babayan was not present in Court.

The former commander of the Artsakh Defense Army is accused in illegal possession, acquisition and smuggling of military equipment, ammunition.

He was remanded in custody on March 24.