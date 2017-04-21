Armenia remains supporter of peace, Defense Minister says

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is a supporter of peace and is confident that the region has no other future, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan told reporters on April 21, commenting on the public concerns according to which Armenia under the programs of “I have the honor” and “It’s me” has refused from peace and moves on the society’s further militarization path, Armenpress reports.

“Armenia has never refused from peace, we continue to remain the supporter for peace and we are confident that this region has no other future. However, in line with this, we must take steps aimed at increasing the level of our security. We have to do everything for our security to be at the highest level”, the Minister said.

He added that the proposed programs do not suppose militarization of the society, increase of the number of servicemen, the programs are on voluntary basis.