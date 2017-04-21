Armenia’s medal count in European Sambo Championship reaches 12
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The European Youth Sambo Championship continues in Prague.
At the first day of the championship, Armenia’s athletes captured one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.
The successful performances of Armenian athletes continued on the second day also.
Gaspar Hayrapetyan, Sergey Poghosyan, Ani Ter-Harutyunyan and Arthur Manukyan won bronze medals.
Karen Hovhannisyan and Anna Mkrtchyan won silver medals. Grigor Sahakyan was one of the strongest athletes in the heavyweight division.
Armenian athletes have already captured 12 medals, including 2 gold and three silver.
- 10:02 ‘Islamic State’ claims responsibility for Champs-Elysees shooting
- 09:57 Armenia’s medal count in European Sambo Championship reaches 12
- 09:52 Artsakh’s Ombudsman presents annual report in Parliament
- 09:45 Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire, fire mortar at Artsakh line of contact
- 09:39 Yerevan City Council pre-election campaign kicks off
- 09:22 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/57 – Aram Pachyan’s “Goodbye, Bird” novel in the list
- 04.20-21:54 Sharmazanov says RPA-ARF coalition highly possible
- 04.20-21:34 Christian Bale assesses Turkish denialism of Armenian Genocide inacceptable
- 04.20-21:01 Armenian Premier satisfied with economic indexes for the first quarter of the year but says it’s not enough
- 04.20-20:56 Liturgy dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide victims to be delivered at Kaunas Cathedral
- 04.20-19:48 India’s Vice President to arrive in Armenia on April 24
- 04.20-19:31 I admire exceptional example of Armenian revival - Emmanuel Macron
- 04.20-18:24 Aronian leads the table after 4th round - Grenke Chess Classic
- 04.20-17:53 NDRU can serve as academic-educational basis for crafting ‘Nation-Army’ system’s leaders- strategists
- 04.20-17:47 Russian-Armenian businessman killed in Moscow
- 04.20-16:57 9 charged for assaulting on-duty Gyumri cops
- 04.20-16:39 Armenia’s economic activity rate rises by 6.6%
- 04.20-16:21 Armenian Youth Union of Prague holds silent protest near Czech Parliament
- 04.20-15:57 Government exempts import customs duties for solar energy production company
- 04.20-15:55 Armenian, Russian MFAs hold political consultations
- 04.20-15:33 New lowcoster enters Armenia’s aviation market
- 04.20-15:23 Criminal proceedings launched on SAS Group employee intimidation and bribery allegation
- 04.20-15:07 The Guardian presents fresh facts on Azerbaijani corruption deals in PACE
- 04.20-14:46 Ararat Wine Factory freed from VAT for 3 years within frames of investment program
- 04.20-14:44 Patriotic discipline set to become main criteria in Armenia’s educational system
- 04.20-14:43 St. Petersburg subway bombing mastermind ID’d, says Russia’s FSS chief
- 04.20-14:20 Government frees Lydian Armenia CJSC from VAT for 3 years: 179 billion AMD investments to be made
- 04.20-13:50 Armenia’s military might displayed in Yerevan exhibition
- 04.20-13:47 Jean-Luc Mélenchon to include April 24 in Remembrance Days calendar if elected President of France
- 04.20-13:44 Clean Armenia program to kick off right away – Premier Karapetyan
- 04.20-13:39 Armenia’s Transportation Minister meets with ITU Secretary-General in Minsk
- 04.20-13:35 Linking university deferment with future military service: defense minister introduces “I have the Honor” program
- 04.20-12:39 Armenian Genocide is one of the greatest catastrophes of 20th century – says Terry George
- 04.20-12:32 Defense ministry introduces new type of military service open for public discussion
- 04.20-12:29 President Sargsyan takes part in ‘Nation-Army-2017’ Conference
17:03, 04.14.2017
Viewed 16056 times Armenia ranked 34th in the list of most secure countries: World Economic Forum annual report
16:55, 04.14.2017
Viewed 2551 times Sting likes Manchester United fans’ version of “Englishman in New York”
11:11, 04.17.2017
Viewed 2301 times US gunships deploy paratroopers in Deir ez-Zor – Sky News Arabia
11:50, 04.15.2017
Viewed 2227 times Despite Israel’s denialism its people definitely recognize the Armenian genocide - Yair Auron
13:38, 04.14.2017
Viewed 1717 times "Armenia’s turnover with the EAEU countries grew by more than 15%" - President Sargsyan delivers speech at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session in Bishkek