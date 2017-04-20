Armenian Premier satisfied with economic indexes for the first quarter of the year but says it’s not enough

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan is satisfied with the economic indexes of January-March, 2017, but at the same time notes that it’s not enough.

“The main current macroeconomic indexes reflecting the social-economic condition of Armenia were released today. We can document that there is growth in a number important directions. Particularly, the volume of industrial output in the first quarter of 2017 against the same reporting period of 2016 amounted to 116.1%. These indexes are satisfactory, but not enough and our team has a lot to do in this direction”, “Armenpress” reports Karen Karapetyan posted on his Facebook page.

The National Statistical Service of Armenia has introduced the current-operative main macro-economic indicators characterizing the socio-economic situation of Armenia. Economic activity index for January-March 2017 surpassed the index of the same period of the previous year by 6.6%.

Decline was registered in the construction, agriculture sectors and consumer price index.

Construction volume decreased by 13,6% compared to the same period of the previous year. The electricity production volume increased by 9.3% in January-March, 2017, compared to January-March, 2016. Service volume (trade excluded) increased by 10% compared to January-March, 2016, comprising 301 billion 945.1 million AMD, and agricultural production decreased by 1.5%, comprising 69 billion 505.4 million AMD.

Consumer price index dropped by 0.3% in January-March, 2017, and the industrial production price index increased by 3.4%.

Trade turnover increased by 11.3% and comprised 489 billion 203.1 million AMD. The industrial production volume comprised 361 billion 817.8 million AMD, increasing by 16,1 % compared to January-March, 2016.

Average monthly wage increased by 1.1% (183 thousand 643 AMD). External trade turnover volumes rose by 17.4% (1 billion 246.8 million USD) compared to January-March, 2016, moreover, the export grew up by 16.5% (443.1 million USD) and the import rose by 17.9% (803.7 million USD). US exchange rate against the dram was 485.78.