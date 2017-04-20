I admire exceptional example of Armenian revival - Emmanuel Macron

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron treats with admiration towards the Armenian community of France, which, according to him, is a good example of both integration and preservation of national identity, “Armenpress” reports Macron told Nouvelles d’Armenie.

“I admire their engagement in the Republican (French-edit) affairs with their culture, their consistency in the protection of the memories of the genocide, as well as the exceptional example of the revival of the Republic of Armenia. It emerged as opposed to the evil winds of history and continues up till now as opposed to fears and sometimes also hostility, it’s uncompromising. Here the Armenian culture is an inseparable part of French and European culture”, Macron said.

Referring to the bilateral relations between France and Armenia, the French candidate expressed willingness to develop them, considering both the role of the French-Armenian community, and such historical examples as the assistance rendered to Cilician Armenians by French navy in 1909 and 1915 or the recognition of the Republic of Armenia by France in 1918.

“Today Armenia is a member to the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie. The upcoming summit of the organization will take place in Yerevan in 2018. It will be an important moment for our two states. We have to focus also on economy in the sidelines of our uniquely friendly relations”, Emmanuel Macron said, adding that France should make investments in Armenia particularly in the sphere of innovative technologies.

French Presidential elections are scheduled on April 23, 2017. If none of the candidates receives over 50% votes, the second stage will be held on May 7.