Russian-Armenian businessman killed in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Businessman Alexander Baghiryan, owner of a supermarket in the southern part of the city, was killed on April 19, “Armenpress” reports “Moskovsky Komsomolets” informs.

Baghiryan received a fatal injury near his office in front of his bodyguards and witnesses, who could not expect that the ex-business partner of Baghiryan would fire at him. Alexander Baghiryan, 61, left the business center accompanied by his bodyguards at about 21:00, after which the shooting took place. At least 5 bullets were shot in his direction.

According to some information Baghiryan and his partner were running a joint venture. They has a small factory in Moscow region producing glass bottles for alcoholic drinks. According to Baghiryan’s business partner, Baghiryan was indebted to him nearly 3 million dollars.

On April 18 Baghiryan’s business partner came to his office where they had a peaceful conversation during which Baghiryan promised to return the money, but when the men left the office and walked towards the cars Baghiryan, according to his partner, announced that he does not plan to return the money. At that moment Baghiryan’s partner opened fire.

Baghiryan was hospitalized in a critical condition where he died a little later. The bodyguard of the killed businessman neutralized the shooter and handed him to the police. A criminal case has been filed against him.

It’s reported that Baghiryan’s business had appeared in some hardships in the recent years and he had accumulated a lot of debts.