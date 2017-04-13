- 21:01 Armenian Premier satisfied with economic indexes for the first quarter of the year but says it’s not enough
- 20:56 Liturgy dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide victims to be delivered at Kaunas Cathedral
- 19:48 India’s Vice President to arrive in Armenia on April 24
- 19:31 I admire exceptional example of Armenian revival - Emmanuel Macron
- 18:24 Aronian leads the table after 4th round - Grenke Chess Classic
- 17:53 NDRU can serve as academic-educational basis for crafting ‘Nation-Army’ system’s leaders- strategists
- 17:47 Russian-Armenian businessman killed in Moscow
- 16:57 9 charged for assaulting on-duty Gyumri cops
- 16:39 Armenia’s economic activity rate rises by 6.6%
- 16:21 Armenian Youth Union of Prague holds silent protest near Czech Parliament
- 15:57 Government exempts import customs duties for solar energy production company
- 15:55 Armenian, Russian MFAs hold political consultations
- 15:33 New lowcoster enters Armenia’s aviation market
- 15:23 Criminal proceedings launched on SAS Group employee intimidation and bribery allegation
- 15:07 The Guardian presents fresh facts on Azerbaijani corruption deals in PACE
- 14:46 Ararat Wine Factory freed from VAT for 3 years within frames of investment program
- 14:44 Patriotic discipline set to become main criteria in Armenia’s educational system
- 14:43 St. Petersburg subway bombing mastermind ID’d, says Russia’s FSS chief
- 14:20 Government frees Lydian Armenia CJSC from VAT for 3 years: 179 billion AMD investments to be made
- 13:50 Armenia’s military might displayed in Yerevan exhibition
- 13:47 Jean-Luc Mélenchon to include April 24 in Remembrance Days calendar if elected President of France
- 13:44 Clean Armenia program to kick off right away – Premier Karapetyan
- 13:39 Armenia’s Transportation Minister meets with ITU Secretary-General in Minsk
- 13:35 Linking university deferment with future military service: defense minister introduces “I have the Honor” program
- 12:39 Armenian Genocide is one of the greatest catastrophes of 20th century – says Terry George
- 12:32 Defense ministry introduces new type of military service open for public discussion
- 12:29 President Sargsyan takes part in ‘Nation-Army-2017’ Conference
- 12:21 French presidential candidate Macron vows to make efforts on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement
- 12:11 Changes will be fundamental & tangible for every Armenian citizen in the coming years, says President Sargsyan
- 11:48 Emmanuel Macron vows to continue work on criminalization of Armenian Genocide denial if elected President of France
- 11:46 President Sargsyan tasks to provide apartments to families of fallen or disabled soldiers by late 2019
- 11:31 “Nation-Army-2017” conference kicks off
- 11:14 PM Karapetyan receives Grant Thornton International’s delegation led by CEO Edward Nusbaum
- 11:03 Pro-Armenian environment in France is result of community’s steady work – M. Papazian
- 10:53 Christian Bale talks importance of Armenian Genocide film ‘The Promise’
