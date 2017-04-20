Government exempts import customs duties for solar energy production company

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The Government exempted ‘Investment Media Group (IMG) from import custom duties for technical equipment and raw materials within the framework on an investment program.

Suren Karayan, minister of economic development and investments, mentioned the company will use the imported products for the production of solar energy.

“The volumes of the production planned under the program will amount to 41 million 849 thousand drams, which will be entirely used in Armenia. 10 jobs will be created with an average monthly salary of 100 thousand drams”, Karayan said.

The company will invest 287 million 177 thousand drams.