Armenian, Russian MFAs hold political consultations

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Russia held political consultations on April 19 in the Armenian MFA, the Ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian side was chaired by Gagik Hovhannisyan, Head of the MFA Arms Control and International Security Department, and Gagik Ghalachyan, Head of the European Department.

The Russian side was led by Andrey Kelin, Head of the European Cooperation Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the consultations the sides exchanged views on the European cooperation and contemporary security-related issues, as well as on the possibilities on finding their solutions.

At the end of the consultations the Russian delegation had a meeting with Deputy FM Ashot Hovakimyan.

On the same day Ashot Hovakimyan and Andrey Kelin presented the results of the consultations to Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.