New lowcoster enters Armenia’s aviation market
YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. As from June 1, 2017 Pegasus Airlines will operate 3 weekly flights to Armenia’s Zvartnots International Airport from Istanbul, Armenia International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.
The flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
This airline currently operates flights to almost all European countries from Istanbul. Pegasus is one of the most active airlines in the region.
