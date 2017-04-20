Ararat Wine Factory freed from VAT for 3 years within frames of investment program

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of investment program, the Ararat Wine Factory will be freed from VAT for the imported goods for three years, reports Armenpress.

“Within the framework of investment program, the Ararat Wine Factory aims at acquiring beverage production and bottling lines which will further improve the production quality and will increase the production volumes. Over 3.1 billion AMD investments are expected to be made for that purpose. As a result of the implementation of investment program, nearly 23 jobs will be created with 160.000 average salary”, Suren Karayan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments, said.

The program proposes to delay the deadline for the VAT payments of imported production lines for three years.