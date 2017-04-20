St. Petersburg subway bombing mastermind ID’d, says Russia’s FSS chief

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The mastermind behind the April 3 St. Petersburg subway bombing has been identified, Russia’s Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov said.

“It has been uncovered”, he told reporters without giving details.

Currently 10 people are involved in the ongoing probe of the bombing, including the Azimov brothers.

Akram Azimov, the elder brother, was detained on April 19 in Moscow.