Patriotic discipline set to become main criteria in Armenia’s educational system

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Education and science minister of Armenia Levon Mkrtchyan states that a strong school-Army link exists in Armenia, an entire professional set carrying out patriotic education policy.

In his speech during the Nation-Army-2017 conference, the minister said today its time to speak about the need to pass to the next stage, a greater and pretentious stage.

“I am sure we will be able in the future to discuss in detail already not what we’ve done, but rather to try understand the obstacles which don’t allow us to fully implement our programs. We have to be able to not only evaluate the current situation with school directors and military teachers, value achievements, but rather to understand what new methodologies are required for this new ideology, what solutions are necessary, how to make the ‘military science’ subject and other subjects aimed at patriotic education to truly serve their goal and not become formal”, he said.

“We are obliged to put the patriotic education as the main criteria in our educational system”, Mkrtchyan said.