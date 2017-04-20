Armenia’s military might displayed in Yerevan exhibition

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the Nation-Army-2017 conference, an exhibition will be open April 21-23 in the territory of Yerevan’s Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex. Several leading educational institutions will present their educational programs, achievements and educational conditions.

Military hardware and armaments, as well as the production of Armenia’s defense industry will be exhibited in separate areas.

A Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher, the Tochka U tactical missile system, air defense systems, Grad multiple rocket launcher, howitzer artillery units and a T-90 tank are displayed at the exhibition.

Contest programs are planned for public school students with special prizes for winners.

Meetings with Artsakh War veterans and April War soldiers will be held.