Jean-Luc Mélenchon to include April 24 in Remembrance Days calendar if elected President of France

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. If elected as President of France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon will take part in the Armenian Genocide commemorative events of April 24 and will support including that day in the calendar of Remembrance Days of France, Charlotte Girard, one of Mélenchon’s campaign organizers, told Nouvelles d’Armenie, Armenpress reports.

“The Armenian Genocide is one of the three tragic genocides of the 20th century. This is important not only for the Armenian community, but it is also a lesson for the humanity. The tragic events in Armenia today as well create concern if we consider the steps taken by the Turkish state against the Kurdish community in Sur and Cizre”, Charlotte Girard quoted Mélenchon as saying.

Girard said Mélenchon supports the recognition of crimes against humanity in general, especially that of genocides.

Mélenchon also welcomed the efforts of the Armenian community of France over the international recognition of the Genocide. “The Armenian community of France, which was largely created as a result of the genocide, is an integral part of the mosaic of the peoples in France. Among many other communities, one must not forget about the input of numerous French people with Armenian origin in the art, science, sports and politics”, Mélenchon said.

The presidential election in France will be held on April 23. If no one from the candidates receives more than 50% of votes, the second round will be held on May 7.