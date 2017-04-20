Emmanuel Macron vows to continue work on criminalization of Armenian Genocide denial if elected President of France

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. French presidential candidate, former Minister of Economy Emmanuel Macron says he will continue the commemoration tradition of the Armenian Genocide victims if elected President of France, reports Armenpress.

“April 24 is a strong symbol: it commemorates the exile and murder of 600 Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople on April 24 in 1915 and the beginning of the first genocide. This was an important moment in the memory, and then also in the friendship of France and Armenia. I fully support that day to be included in our calendar as a remembrance day of the Armenian Genocide victims”, Macron said in an interview with Nouvelles d’Armenie.

The French presidential candidate highlighted also the role of the Armenian community in the recognition of the Genocide. “I support their fight. The fight of generations was required from them for the genocide recognition. They regularly present claims which gave its results. Let’s not forget also the historical vote in the German parliament in 2016. In France it was not possible to reach the criminalization of the genocide denial. I am convinced that works must continue on this path. Right and memory must not be incompatible”, he said.

The presidential election in France will be held on April 23. If no one from the candidates receives more than 50% of votes, the second round will be held on May 7.