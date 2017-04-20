“Nation-Army-2017” conference kicks off

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The ‘Nation-Army’ conference kicked off in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, dedicated to the issues of military education.

The conference is organized by the defense ministry and the ministry of education and science. President Serzh Sargsyan and defense minister Vigen Sargsyan till deliver opening remarks.

Military and educational officials, public education and university executives, teachers, lecturers, representatives of NGOs and scientific centers are participating in the conference.

A contest program is planned within the framework of the conference and special prizes are set for the winners.

Meetings with Artsakh War veterans and soldiers who fought during the April War will be organized.

Discussions entitled “Opportunities and prospects of military education in Armenia”, “Nation-Army – security formula” will be held.

The movie ‘Life and Struggle” will be screened during the event.

An exhibition will be held from April 21 to April 23 in the Demirchyan Complex, where educational facilities will present their conditions, achievements and educational programs.

In a separate area, armaments and military equipment will be displayed, as well as production of Armenia’s military-industrial complex.