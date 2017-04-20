PM Karapetyan receives Grant Thornton International’s delegation led by CEO Edward Nusbaum

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received the delegation of Grant Thornton International audit company led by CEO Edward Nusbaum, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The PM highly appreciated the cooperation with the company and congratulated on the 20th anniversary of carrying out an activity in Armenia. PM Karapetyan said the Government of Armenia is ready and open to discuss each proposal of the company. He attached importance to the mutual partnership between the Grant Thornton International” and the Center for Strategic Initiatives in the context of improvement of business environment in Armenia.

Edward Nusbaum thanked for the reception and said Armenia is one of the key partners of Grant Thornton International, and during these 20 years the company reached serious achievements in Armenia, it occupies 30% of the audit market. Mr. Nusbaum stated that they will continue investment programs in Armenia, and expressed readiness to boost the development of economy by cooperating with the Government and the Center for Strategic Initiatives.