Christian Bale talks importance of Armenian Genocide film ‘The Promise’

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. English actor Christian Bale, who stars in the Armenian Genocide epic ‘The Promise’, said the fact that no one was held accountable for the Armenian Genocide may have provoked other genocides since.

In an interview to Page Six, the Oscar winning actor said : “There’s something important about a film [The Promise] that many people have tried to stop being made for decades”.

Speaking about the Armenian Genocide, Bale said : “One and a half million people were killed in the most brutal fashion, and I knew nothing about it, and that’s not uncommon. That’s improbably bizarre. This is modern history . . . The fact that this Armenian genocide happened and no one was ever held accountable may have provoked other genocides since”.

The Promise, staring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, tells the story of the Armenian Genocide at the outset of World War I. The world premiere of the movie is set for April 21.

The late Armenian American billionaire Kirk Kerkorian financed the production of the film.