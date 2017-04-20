Exhibition of works of Armenian artists opens in Bursa, Turkey

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The exhibition of works by Armenian artists has been opened in the Culture Center of the Turkish city of Bursa from April 11.

The exhibition will be open until April 30.

Within the frames of “Human Planet” movement, more than 50 works and 3 more video-arts of 12 Armenian artists will be presented in Bursa and then in Istanbul. The exhibitions will be summed up in a concert by Bambir rock band. This is the first such project in Turkey with the participation of Armenian artists.

Artist Karen Barseghyan told Armenpress that at the moment the works of Armenian artists are being displayed in Bursa. In this exhibition Karen presented completely new series of works with jeans resolutions typical of him.

The proposal on presenting the works of Armenian artists was made by Anadolu Kultur organization and its leader Osman Kavala. The European Union and the Bursa Municipality in cooperation with the Gyumri Municipality assisted the initiative.

“Gallery-25” founder Alexan Ter-Minasyan told Armenpress that the idea originated from the exhibition of Armen Ter-Mkrtchyan and then it turned into a movement. Thus, by the initiative of “Gallery-25”, the “Human Planet” exhibition turned into an art-movement which various artists from different countries joined and continue joining.

“Armen Ter-Mkrtchyan’s exhibition gradually turned into a great initiative that includes various artists. This is very important for us”, Alexan Ter-Minasyan said, adding that the movement is always open to all artists for a good and interesting idea.