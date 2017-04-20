E-payment process actively develops in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank had organized a panel discussion on Armenia’s online shopping and development prospects, where the field’s global and Armenian developments were presented.

The discussion’s moderator was Ameriabank Director for Retail operations Arman Bareghyan, and speakers included Ucom commercial directior Aram Bareghyan, Armentel commercial director Hayk Karapetyan, Founder of Menu Group Vahan Kerobyan, GG director Artashes Tovmasyan, Helix Consulting director Aram Mkhitaryan and Ameriabank director for technologies and operations Burastan Movsisyan.

Tigran Hovhannisyan, head of the payment card department of Ameriabank, presented the development of online trade in Armenia and globally in figures.

According to him the e-payment sphere is the most developing one in the world.

E-shoppers globally exceed 1 billion 400 million people, while the annual average spending of one person online is 1500 dollars.

7% of the world’s total retail shopping comprises online shopping.

3,11% of the world’s GDP is formed due to internet trading.

The quantity of e-shopping in 2016 increased by 17,5% compared to the previous year.

The most actively developing area in terms of online shopping are the Asian and Pacific regions.

“The main growth in electronic trading in Armenia was in 2015 and 2016 and it is continuous. The volume growth in 2015 was 89% and 80% in 2016. If we compare the volume and quantity growth numbers, we will see that the average cost of one transaction has increased”, he said.

America Group carried out a survey, according to which 18% of people have made online shopping in the last year in Armenia’s provinces, and in Yerevan 21%.

According to the survey, the majority of e-shoppers make online transactions to buy goods from abroad.

The volume growth of e-shopping in Ameriabank comprised 2,1 times in the first quarter of 2017.

Currently, Ameriabank has 201 partner organizations in the internet environment.