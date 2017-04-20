US Armenians have no information about President Trump’s stance on Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. On April 24 commemorative ceremonies will be held in a number US cities on the occasion of the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Harut Sassounian - publisher and editor of The California Courier newspaper, told Armenpress that the main events will be held in New York and Los Angeles. Thousands of people, including Congressmen and Senators will attend the commemoration events in these two big cities.

“The main message of the Armenian community is going to be the comprehensive demand for justice, in other words, restoration of all our national rights and return or reparation of losses”, he said.

Numerous Congressmen addressed a letter to President Trump to recognize the Armenian Genocide. Asked what are the expectations in this context, Harut Sassounian said there is no expectation in this regard.

“There is no expectation concerning the Congressmen’s letter addressed to the President. Armenian-Americans have no information about President Trump’s opinion or stance, even if he has any information concerning Armenian issues”, Harut Sassounian said.

As for the Armenians claims from Turkey, Harut Sassounian said such efforts are being carried out too slowly and in an unorganized fashion. The only new development is the appeal of Catholicosate of Cilicia against Turkey over the return of the Sis Catholicosate's historic headquarters.

“As we see, many years have passed since the Armenian Genocide, Turkey still continues its denialist policy. It is necessary to present Turkish denialism in the context of that country being an authoritarian state so that everyone will know that Turkey is a dictatorial regime, it is an intolerant and non-democratic country not only on the Armenian Genocide, but also on all issues”, Sassounian said.