LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-04-17

LONDON, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 april:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.09% to $1909.00, copper price down by 0.35% to $5630.50, lead price down by 1.65% to $2150.00, nickel price up by 0.07% to $18432.20, tin price up by 0.38% to $19925.00, zinc price down by 1.29% to $2565.50, molybdenum price stood at $15250.00, cobalt price down by 0.45% to $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.