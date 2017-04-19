Gyumri cops discover missing Russian soldier safe & sound

GYUMRI, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Gyumri law enforcement agencies have found Dmitry Loshmanov, the missing servicemen of the Russian 102nd military base. Police located him in the Mush 2 district of the city, safe and sound. At the moment the Russian soldier is being brought in to the Gyumri Police Department, Shirak province Prosecutor Karen Gabrielyan told ARMENPRESS.

“He is currently being taken to the Mush Police Department. Details will be known soon, after a relevant explanation is given”, he said.

Earlier, based on the Russian military base report, police said 35 year old Dmitry Loshmanov, serviceman of the 102nd Russian military base of Gyumri, went missing 3 days ago. The local police department was notified on April 18, although the serviceman went out for shopping 2 days earlier, and never returned.

Police said Loshmanov is 170cm tall, averagely built, and was wearing grey sports clothing, a black jacket and sneakers at the time he went missing.