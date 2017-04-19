Benoît Hamon wishes to develop the uniquely friendly relations between France and Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Social candidate for French presidency Benoît Hamon wishes to further develop the already existing firm relations between Armenia and France, “Armenpress” reports Benoît Hamon told Nouvelles d’Armenie.

He urged not to forget the history linking the two states, starting from the fact that the last King of Cilician Armenia is buried near a French king in Saint Denis cathedral in France to 1915 when French vessel arrived to save Cilician Armenians. “I want to enhance relations with Armenia. I am convinced France should have uniquely friendly relations with Armenia. It is also reflected by economic relations. France is the first European investor in Armenia”, he said, also referring to decentralized cooperation between the two states, focusing on Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s wish to open a Tumo center in Paris.

Referring to the issues of the French Armenian community, the socialist candidate noted that the Armenian community is an exemplary case of integration. “French citizens of Armenian origin have contributed to various spheres. They have already shown their love to France. In this context I would like mention that in a few days we are going to mark the 73rd anniversary of the execution of Misak Manushyan and his 22 friends by the Nazi occupants”, Benoît Hamon said, once again condemning the recent vandalization of Misak Manushyan’s statue in Marseilles.

French Presidential elections will take place on April 23. If none of the candidates receives over 50% of votes, the second stage will be held on May 7.