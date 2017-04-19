Armenian Premier receives heads of communities having submitted best development projects

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received the heads of 20 communities who had submitted best community development programs. The Premier noted that the government’s goal is to enhance the quality of the three-tier system of territorial administration - communities, Provincial administrations and government cooperation, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

“We are convinced that territorial development, and the development of our country is impossible without clear-cut development programs for the provinces and communities, which should include not only kindergartens, roofs, roads, but also concrete proposals and steps aimed at providing jobs, employment and increased revenue. There is a simple logic: Sitting over here, we cannot have a better understanding of the problems faced by local authorities,” Karen Karapetyan said.



According to the Premier, there are many problems in terms of management and, unfortunately, the development programs presented by communities are far from the level that requires modern management. “We must move forward step by step by checking, correcting and learning from each other. We have selected 20 communities for their development programs, which will be the platforms on which to form a working mode as to how we will work together, what the government, the governors and communities should do. The project implementation process should also involve successful businessmen, philanthropists in order to develop communities through joint efforts,” the Head of Government said.

The Prime Minister noted that the Ministry of Economic Development and Investment and the Ministry of Agriculture had been commissioned to develop an investment agenda taking into account the benefits, features, peculiarities and opportunities of individual communities. The community leaders in attendance presented their development projects aimed at solving various problems, boosting revenues, creating jobs, attracting investments, improving infrastructures and implementing targeted projects, which may have an economic impact.

Highlighting the implementation of the planned measures, Prime Minister Karapetyan suggested considering the possibility if delegating different community services - garbage removal, lighting, road maintenance, etc. - to private managers.

“We want community leaders to be keen on creating a business environment around their communities in order to gradually form a self-sufficient, motivating community budget. We will definitely go for it,” Karen Karapetyan said.

The Prime Minister instructed the heads of responsible agencies to study the programs and provide support according to their effectiveness.