Shirak province Prosecutor gives details on missing Russian soldier of Gyumri base

GYUMRI, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Gyumri police continue search operations for Dmitry Loshmanov, the 35 year old serviceman of the Russian 102nd military base who went missing, Shirak province Prosecutor Karen Gabrielyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Active search operations are currently underway, and materials are being prepared in the Investigative Department”, he said, confirming that according to their information the missing soldier was unarmed and was wearing civilian clothes.

“According to our information he was in civilian clothing, without a firearm. And currently I can’t say anything else since the search operations are ongoing”, the Prosecutor said, urging Gyumri locals not to feel alarmed.

“I don’t see any reason to worry, the man went out unarmed and without his uniform”, Gabrielyan said.

Earlier, based on the Russian military base report, police said 35 year old Dmitry Loshmanov, serviceman of the 102nd Russian military base of Gyumri, went missing 3 days ago. The local police department was notified on April 18, although the serviceman went out for shopping 2 days earlier, and never returned.

Police said Loshmanov is 170cm tall, averagely built, and was wearing grey sports clothing, a black jacket and sneakers at the time he went missing.