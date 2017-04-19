Yerevan’s #147 school to be named after Hero of Artsakh Robert Abajyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The #147 elementary school of Yerevan, where Hero of Artsakh Robert Abajyan studied, will be named after him, the school’s director Margarita Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said the school’s proposal on renaming the school is set for final approval during the upcoming Yerevan City Council session.

Earlier Yerevan City Council member Anahit Bakhshyan said a draft decision was presented on April 18 in the education, culture, sports and tourism committee of the City Council, proposing to rename the #147 Yerevan school after Hero of Artsakh Robert Abajyan, who was a graduate of the school.

Bakhshyan said the committee unanimously agreed upon the draft.

Abajyan died during the 2016 four-day war of April.