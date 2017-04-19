Highest rate of divorce in Armenia’s Lori province

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The number of divorces decreased in Armenia in the last two years, however, compared to 2001, it continues to remain high, Karine Kuyumjyan - head of Census and Demography Division at the National Statistical Service of Armenia, told a press conference in Armenpress.

In 1990-1991, 3.800 divorces were registered in Armenia, in 2001 this figure decreased reaching 1.300. Thereafter, an increase was registered, the highest rate was in 2014 when the number of divorces was 4.496.

“3.670 and 3.648 divorce cases were registered in 2015 and 2016 respectively. As we see, there is a certain decline, however, this figure still remains high compared to 2001 when 1.300 divorce cases were recorded”, she said. Comparing this figure with that of Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus and other countries of the region, Kuyumjyan said the number of divorces is much more in those countries.

The highest rate of divorce in Armenia is registered in Lori province.

As for marriages, more than 28.000 marriages were registered in Armenia in the early 90s. In 2001 this figure became 11.000. In the subsequent decades the number of marriages increased, 19.706 marriages were registered in 2011. Over the last 3-4 years certain decline is realized, in 2016 16.294 marriages were registered.

Talking about the marriage age groups, Karine Kuyumjyan said the average age of marriage in the last 20 years reached from 25 to 29 in case of males, whereas among females the age reached from 22 to 26.