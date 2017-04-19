18 year old Yerevan man wanted by cops for murder
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Police Department declared a manhunt for 18 year olf Arthur Gevorgyan, a local of Yerevan, from Mazmanyan Street.
Police say the man stabbed and killed a 35 year old on April 11 in Jrvezh.
Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Arthur Gevorgyan is requested to contact police at 102.
