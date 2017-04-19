Commemorative events on 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide to be held in several cities of Netherlands

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Commemorative ceremonies dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be held in the cities of Amsterdam, Almelo and Assen of the Netherlands, reports Armenpress.

On April 22 the Cooperating Dutch-Armenian Organizations will hold a rally-protest in Amsterdam’s Museumplein Square. On April 23 a lecture, a torchlight and candlelight vigil will be held in the city of Almelo. After the commemorative ceremony in the city of Assen on April 23, people will lay flowers at the Genocide memorial which will be followed by remarks by Armenian Ambassador Dzyunik Aghajanyan, MPs of the Netherlands.

The Dutch-Armenian organizations have submitted a claim regarding the Armenian Genocide issue to the Parliament of Netherlands which highlighted the need of the complete recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the new government of Netherlands to be formed as a result of the recent parliamentary election. In a meeting with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament of Netherlands Pieter Omtzigt, the delegates of Armenian organizations presented various points of the claim, putting an emphasis on the abusive nature of “Armenian Genocide issue” expression used by the Dutch government, the government’s unfair attitude towards the Dutch-Armenians in the context of the Armenian Genocide, the manifestations of discrimination of Turkish organizations against Armenians.