Artsakh Permanent Representative in US delivers lecture in Florida Int’l University

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Permanent representative of the Republic of Artsakh in the United States Mr. Robert Avetisyan delivered a lecture on April 13 in the Florida International University. The lecture was attended by students and lecturers of the international relations and political science faculties.

The foreign ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS during the lecture Robert Avetisyan presented the history of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict, the current situation in the settlement process, and touched upon regional developments.

At the end of the meeting, the Representative of Artsakh held a Q&A with the students and lecturers. The questions related to the peaceful settlement of the conflict, international recognition of Artsakh and the state-building process.