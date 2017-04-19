Serbia greatly interested in enhancing relations with Armenia, says newly appointed Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Serbia to Armenia (residence in Athens) H.E. Dušan Spasojević presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan on April 19.

The President congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the post, wished successes and expressed hope that through his activities H.E. Spasojević will strengthen the friendship of the Armenian and Serbian peoples even more and will contribute to deepening of interstate relations.

Both sides agreed that the Armenian-Serbian relations have centuries old history and have transformed into friendship with time, which is based on the historic-cultural connections of the two peoples, almost same spiritual values and mutual respect and sympathy.

The President was pleased to mention that political dialogue between Armenia and Serbia has intensified lately, which is necessary to be consistently developed.

In President Sargsyan’s belief, the high level of interstate relations is the best signal for boosting cooperation in all sectors of mutual interest.

Ambassador Dušan Spasojević thanked the President for the congratulation and the best wishes and assured that Serbia is greatly interested in enhancing relations with Armenia, and as Ambassador he will do his best for realizing it.

The sides also discussed Armenian-Serbian cooperation in international structures and the potential and prospect of developing bilateral economic relations.