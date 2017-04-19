Benoît Hamon vows to attend Armenian Genocide commemorative events in Yerevan if elected President of France

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide is one of the biggest events in the history of 20th century, it was a trauma for all humanity, particularly, for French people of Armenian origin, thus, for France, French presidential candidate, Socialist Benoît Hamon told Nouvelles d'Armenie, reports Armenpress.

Benoît Hamon also vows to continue taking part in the Armenian Genocide commemorative ceremonies if elected as President since, according to him, the Genocide must not be forgotten. He also expressed hope that one day he will have a chance to attend the commemorative events in Yerevan.

“During a dinner organized by the Coordination Council of the Armenian Organizations of France, which I attended, Francois Hollande proposed to include a remembrance day of all genocides, war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Republic’s list of National Remembrance Days. I fully support this idea. If elected as President, I will continue the work on this path”, he said.

Commenting on the process of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the French presidential candidate considered all efforts made by the Armenian community of France and all communities in general on this path as perfect and legitimate. “In 2001 France became one of the countries that recognized the Armenian Genocide, and I understand that today much more is needed. As Jean Jaurès said, “the humanity cannot live in this cave along with the remains of the killed people”. This he said in 1897, 18 years before the Armenian Genocide”, Benoît Hamon said.

Hamon highlighted that if certain obstacles emerge on the way of criminalization of the Genocide denial, steps must continue. “There are numerous way to keep alive this memory, as well as to prevent the repetition of such mass crimes. That’s why I support including a remembrance day of mass crimes in the Republic’s calendar. This will also show our respect towards the republican values”, Benoît Hamon said.