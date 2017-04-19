Wounded Artsakh soldier remains in serious condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Tatul Harutyunyan, 20 year old serviceman of the Artsakhi Defense Army, remains in serious condition after being wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire, spokesman of the Artsakhi Defense Ministry Senor Hasratyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Tatul Harutyunyan remains in serious condition. We will definitely notify in the event of changes”, Hasratyan said.

The serviceman was wounded on April 17 at 18:20 while on duty in a military position.

He was immediately hospitalized.

An investigation was launched into the incident.