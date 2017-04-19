Armenian Genocide epic ‘The Promise’ screened in New York City

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The screening of the Armenian Genocide movie “The Promise” was held in New York City, USA.

The screening was attended by director of the film Terry George, producer Eric Esrailian, actors Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, Angela Sarafyan, James Cromwell, as well as Permanent Representative of Armenia in the UN Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The film’s world premiere will be held on April 21. It will be available in Armenian cinemas from April 27.

The Promise, staring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, tells the story of the Armenian Genocide at the outset of World War I.

The late Armenian American billionaire Kirk Kerkorian financed the production of the film