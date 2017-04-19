Thousands of Turkish protesters demand to annul referendum results

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Protests continue in Turkey against the electoral frauds registered during the April 16 constitutional referendum, reports Armenpress.

Thousands of people hold demonstrations in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Aydin, Kocaeli, Konya and Adana calling ‘No, we won’.

Active protests are being held mainly in Istanbul. Thousands of women announce they will not allow a regime of a one person.

The protesters demanded to annul the referendum results.