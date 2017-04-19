Former POTUS George Bush Sr. hospitalized

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Former US President George Bush Senior, 92, has been hospitalized, ABC News said on Twitter, citing the ex-president’s press secretary.

“Former President George Bush has been hospitalized, but he feels good”, ABC said.

ABC News also published the statement of Bush Senior’s Office, which said the former POTUS was hospitalized on April 14 in Houston, Texas, for a mild case on pneumonia, and received necessary treatment.

George Bush Senior served as President of the United States from 1989 to 1993.