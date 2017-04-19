Yerevan City Council election: Political forces ready for campaign

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council election campaign will launch on April 21 during which the political forces participating in the election will present their visions and programs on Yerevan’s development to the public.

Armenpress presents the visions, as well as slogans of political forces for the Yerevan City Council election.

Ruben Tadevosyan – Chairman of the Organizational Commission of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) told Armenpress that the party will take part in the election with “For the sake of Yerevan” slogan. The party’s pre-election program will be released on April 21. “We will release our program within the set timeframes which will be posted on our website”, Tadevosyan said. He informed that as in the parliamentary election, in the Yerevan City Council election as well the RPA will have a separate website, however, he didn’t specify the name of the website.

Yelk (Way out) bloc representative, member of Civil Contract party Alen Simonyan told Armenpress that the bloc’s slogan for the election is “Dear Yerevan, there is a way out”. “We have already decided the slogan, and the bloc’s pre-election program will be released soon”, Alen Simonyan said.

Yerkir Tsirani party will release both the slogan and the pre-election program on April 21, on the day of the launch of election campaign. Party President and Yerevan Mayor candidate Zaruhi Postanjyan said their program is significantly different from the programs of the remaining political forces. The party’s activity will be focused on ensuring the direct engagement of Diaspora-Armenians in all spheres of Armenia’s public life.

The Yerevan City Council election will be held on May 14. The Republican Party of Armenia, Yelk bloc and the Yerkir Tsirani party will take part in the election. The Ruling Party’s proportional list is headed by the current Mayor Taron Margaryan, the list of Yelk bloc is headed by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, and Yerkir Tsirani’s list is headed by Zaruhi Postanjyan, president of the party.The passport and visa department of the Police provided information on the number of voters in Yerevan to the CEC. 841973 people are eligible to vote in the Yerevan City Council election.







