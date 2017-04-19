Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Trump signs 'Buy American, Hire American' order


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump is ordering the government to bolster protections for US-made goods and reform a visa program for foreign workers. He signed the order after touring a factory in Wisconsin, RT reports.

Trump announced the new executive order, instructing federal agencies to protect US-manufactured goods from foreign competition and review the H-1B visa program for foreign workers, in a speech at Snap-on Tools in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Widespread abuse in our immigration system” allowed companies to replace American workers by foreigners, at lower pay, Trump said, announcing a reform of the H-1B visa program. “This will stop.”

“American projects should be made with American goods,” the president announced. “We are going to investigate every single trade deal that undermines these provisions.”



